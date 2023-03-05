Hearts of Oak clinch back-to-back President's Cup with hard-fought 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko

In a highly-anticipated clash between two of Ghana's biggest football clubs, Hearts of Oak emerged victorious for the second year in a row, beating Asante Kotoko 1-0 in the President's Cup final.

The game was played in honour of Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was in attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak's Konadu Yiadom, who had controversially snubbed Kotoko to join Hearts at the start of the season, was the hero of the day.

He scored the winning goal with a well-placed header in the 57th minute, following a well-floated cross that goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim committed to and completely had it wrong/

The game got off to a blistering start, with both teams creating numerous opportunities to score. Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Yorke came close, while Kotoko's Stephen Mukwala missed a clear chance to put his side ahead. However, the first half ended in a stalemate, with neither team able to break the deadlock.

The second half began much like the first, but it was Hearts of Oak who eventually took the lead through Yiadom's goal. Kotoko tried to mount a comeback, but Hearts' defence stood tall, denying them any clear opportunities to score.

The win not only secured the President's Cup for Hearts of Oak but also earned them three points in the Ghana Premier League, where they now sit fourth, level on points with Kotoko but ahead on the table due to a superior head-to-head.

However, there were concerns about the poor attendance, despite the gate being opened for free after a one-hour delay.

The game was also notable for the absence of Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic, who was sacked from training on Friday ahead of the match. Assistant coach David Ocloo was on the bench in his place.