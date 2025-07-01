Hearts of Oak close in on Golden Kick defender Baba Adamu

Hearts of Oak are in advanced negotiations with Golden Kick FC to sign highly-rated center back Baba Adamu, sources have confirmed to GHANASoccernet.com

Talks between both clubs have progressed positively, with an agreement expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Baba Adamu is currently training with the Phobians as he awaits the green light to undergo a medical.

The promising defender has impressed Hearts’ technical team, and the club is confident of wrapping up the deal soon. Once the final details are agreed, Baba is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Accra giants.

The move forms part of Hearts’ broader recruitment strategy ahead of the 2025/26 season, as they continue to reinforce their defensive line under new head coach Didi Dramani.