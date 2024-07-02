Hearts of Oak close in on Nations FC duo Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and Michael Awuah Mensah

Hearts of Oak are on the verge of securing the signings of Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and Michael Awuah Mensah from Nations FC during the ongoing transfer window.

This move comes as the Phobians look to strengthen their squad following a disappointing Ghana Premier League campaign last season.

Finishing 14th in the league, the Ghanaian giants are eager to make a significant impact in the upcoming season. To bolster their squad, they have identified striker Asamoah Boateng and defender Awuah Mensah, who both had outstanding seasons with Nations FC, as ideal additions.

The duo have already arrived in Accra and are set to undergo medical examinations this week before signing contracts that will keep them at Hearts of Oak until the summer of 2026.

Asamoah Boateng, 26, had an impressive season, scoring 12 goals across competitions for Nations FC, who finished seventh in the league. Meanwhile, Awuah Mensah was a defensive stalwart, consistently thwarting opposition strikers and contributing to his team's strong defensive record.

After narrowly avoiding relegation for the second consecutive season, Hearts of Oak are determined to improve their performance and secure their place in the league. Coach Aboubakar Ouattara has voiced opposition to the idea of offloading numerous players, focusing instead on strategic signings to enhance the team.

The addition of Boateng and Mensah is expected to provide the quality and stability needed for the Phobians to climb the league table and re-establish themselves as a dominant force in Ghanaian football.