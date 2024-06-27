Hearts of Oak close to signing goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi from Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak are reportedly close to signing goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi from Dreams FC.

After a disappointing season marked by a concerning number of goals conceded, Hearts of Oak are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Agbasi impressed for Dreams FC last season, particularly during their Confederation Cup run, where he was named the best goalkeeper.

He kept three clean sheets and an impressive tally of 27 saves, marking him as a standout player in his position.

With his contract expiring soon, Hearts of Oak have opened talks with Agbasi, and negotiations seem to be progressing well.

The Phobians registered six goalkeepers last season, using four, including Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi, but none managed to impress.

Goalkeeping issues were a major factor in their relegation battle. They had to win their final game of the season against Bechem United to survive.

Hearts of Oak conceded 31 goals in 34 games while scoring 35, which led to their relegation struggle, and massive changes are expected.

Agbasi could be among the major signings as the management plans to improve the squad.