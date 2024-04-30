Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouatarra now in charge of player recruitment

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara insists he is in charge of player recruitment at the club.

The Ivorian gaffer arrived midway through the campaign and had to inherit players from the past technical team.

Following the team's defeat to Legon Cities, the coach admitted he has had to work with the players available and he is trying to get the best out of the team.

However, ahead of the matchday 29 Premier League clash against rival Accra Lions, Ouattara disclosed he has been handed the power to recruit his own players.

Unfortunately for Ouattara, he can only add new players to the team at the end of the season due to the closure of the transfer window.

"I am now in charge of Hearts of Oak recruitment, Togbe Afede has given me the power for that,” he said, as quoted by Ghana Sports News.

“I will not accept a situation where a management member brings a player to me and then blames me later for a bad work.”

Hearts of Oak will host Accra Lions on Wednesday with the hopes of bouncing back from the defeat to Legon Cities.