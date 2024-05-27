GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara acknowledges pressure amid relegation battle

Published on: 27 May 2024
Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has openly acknowledged the immense pressure his team is facing to avoid relegation from Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians find themselves just two points above the relegation zone following their 2-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Steven Mukwala's brace sealed Hearts' 11th defeat of the campaign, deepening their relegation concerns.

Speaking to StarTimes after the match, Ouattara conceded to the urgency of securing points from their remaining fixtures, stating, "Personally, I am not under pressure. I am not under pressure but the team is under pressure."

He continued, emphasising the necessity for the team to secure victories in their upcoming matches: "We are under pressure because we need more points to survive. We need the points in the remaining games. We don't have any choices. To get the points, we must score."

With just three games left in the season, Hearts face Nations FC, Great Olympics, and Bechem United in crucial fixtures that will determine their fate.

