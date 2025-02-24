Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara admits poor performance in FA Cup exit

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has conceded that his team put up a disappointing display in their FA Cup round of 16 clash against Golden Kicks FC, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat.

The Phobians, record holders of the competition, failed to break down the lower-tier side in regulation time, and their struggles continued in the shootout, leading to their shock exit.

Fans were left frustrated by the outcome, with many expressing their disappointment.

Attacker Mawuli Wayo took to social media to issue an apology to the supporters, acknowledging their frustration.

Speaking after the game, Ouattara admitted that his players lacked confidence but assured fans that he would work on lifting their spirits ahead of the league campaign.

"We are thinking about the league. We played very badly against Golden Kick, and I think the boys are losing confidence, but I will talk to them," the experienced Ivorian tactician said.

With the league currently on hold, Hearts sit fourth in the table with 33 points after 19 matches. The club will now shift its focus to reviving their title challenge when the league resumes.