Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara admits team's poor performance after 2-0 loss to Kotoko

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has acknowledged that his team delivered another disappointing performance in their 2-0 defeat to archrivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday in Kumasi.

The loss, marked by a brace from Steven Mukwala, handed the Phobians their second consecutive defeat to the Porcupine Warriors this season.

Ouattara, who has seen his team secure only two wins in their last nine league matches, expressed his concerns over Hearts of Oak's lack of consistency and failure to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

“That’s the reality of football. When you can’t score, you can’t play well, and you fail to take your chances. Kotoko were the better side, congratulations to them but we have played badly once again,” Ouattara stated in a post-match interview.

The defeat leaves Hearts of Oak in a precarious position, lying just two points above the relegation zone. This is the second consecutive season the once-dominant team faces the threat of relegation.

The Phobians' recent form under Ouattara highlights the urgent need for significant changes to restore the team's competitive edge.

Hearts of Oak will need to rally in their remaining fixtures to avoid the drop and secure their place in the Ghana Premier League. With games against Nations FC, Great Olympics, and Bechem United ahead, the team must find a way to improve their performance and turn their season around.