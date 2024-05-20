Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara admits to poor performance against Aduana FC

Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara has acknowledged his team's poor performance in their defeat to Aduana FC on Sunday.

The Phobians were narrowly beaten 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium during matchday 30 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League, with Kelvin Obeng's solitary strike sealing their fate.

In a visibly upset post-game interview, Ouattara bluntly criticised his team's struggles, highlighting their lack of motivation and overall poor performance. He emphasised the inconsistency and inability of his players to deliver on the field.

"We played badly. They didn’t have any motivation today. I don’t understand what happened. Very disastrous, disappointed completely. These boys I can’t understand them; today you are good, tomorrow you are bad. I don’t understand," Ouattara remarked.

"Today was a very bad game, a very bad game. We played 90 minutes and didn’t register a shot on target. I am not happy, seriously I'm not happy."

This defeat marks Hearts of Oak's third loss in four games, following previous defeats against Legon Cities and Accra Lions. The loss to Aduana FC comes just before their crucial match against arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, May 26 in Kumasi.

Hearts of Oak now rank 12th on the league standings, a position that reflects their recent struggles.