Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara eyes top-four finish after victory over Accra Lions

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, is targeting finishing in the top four in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

His remarks follow after his side recorded a 3-1 win against Accra Lions on Friday after in the Matchday 32 games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking to the press after the game, Ouattara said, “It’s a very important victory for us because it has been a long we last won a number of games in the second round.

“It’s very important for us because we need those three points. We have to go into the top four, we are trying and hoping that other teams don’t win [so that we go into the top four].

“Of course, we know this team, and it is not easy to play this team because they have talent, but we worked on it. They worked well, but the most important thing is the goal, and we got it," he added.

Hearts of Oak remain in the 5th position with 52 points and will face Legon Cities before wrapping up their campaign a home game against FC Samartex.