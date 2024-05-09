Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara aims for survival in Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara is determined to guide his team to survival in the Ghana Premier League by securing maximum points in their remaining matches of the 2023/24 season.

Following their recent victory over Berekum Chelsea, where goals from Hamzah Issah, Linda Mtange, and Kasim Cisse secured a 3-0 win, Ouattara is focused on maintaining their winning momentum.

With only five games left in the season, Ouattara emphasised the importance of each match in their quest for survival. Ahead of their upcoming clash with Aduana Stars, the Ivorian tactician highlighted the need for strategic planning and preparation.

"Thinking about the game, I will watch their videos and map out a strategy for the game. We are aiming to secure maximum points to ensure our survival at the end of the season," Ouattara stated.

Hearts of Oak's recent victory has propelled them to the 11th position in the league table, accumulating 38 points from 29 matches in the Ghanaian top-flight campaign.

The Phobians are hoping to build on their recent win for their remaining games having already struggled throughout thecampaign.