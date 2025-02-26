Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara blames FA Cup defeat on ‘weak’ attackers

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has squarely blamed the team's attacking unit for their shocking MTN FA Cup exit.

According to Ouattara, the team's "weak" attackers failed to capitalize on clear-cut chances, ultimately leading to their 4-3 penalty shootout loss to lower-tier side Golden Kicks.

"We squandered many chances. Our attacking machinery was weak," Ouattara said in an interview on Asempa FM, expressing his disappointment in the team's attacking struggles.

The Phobian Club dominated possession but failed to find the net, forcing the match into a penalty shootout.

Despite their best efforts, Hearts of Oak's FA Cup hopes were dashed, and they will now shift their focus to the Ghana Premier League, which resumes on March 7.