Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara focused on beating Accra Lions

Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara is confident of victory over Accra Lions ahead of the derby on Wednesday.

The Phobians are hoping to recover from the defeat to Legon Cities when they host the in-form Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ouattara insists his team is focused on collecting all three points in a quest to finish the campaign strongly.

“Every match we need the three points. We lost today but the next must we focus and work hard for the three points,” Coach Aboubakar Ouattara told StarTimes.

The Ghanaian giants currently sit 12 on the table and have won only one of their last five matches.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions head into the game on an incredible run of form, winning three of their last five matches.

Hearts of Oak, however, have a good record against Lions, who are yet to beat their Accra rivals since gaining promotion to the topflight in 2021.