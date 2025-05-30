Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara focused on Ghana Premier League penultimate fixture against Legon Cities

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara is staying focused ahead of the sides Ghana Premier league penultimate clash against Legon Cities.

The Phobians will take on relegated Legon Cities at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in matchday 33 of the domestic top-flight on Sunday.

With 52 points, the Ghanaian giants currently find themselves in the 5th position on the Ghana Premier League standings.

The Phobians, sitting just outside the top four in fifth, need all three points and help from other results to stay in contention.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ouattara disclosed his outfit are preparing well for the much-anticipated clash while urging focus among the playing body.

“Legon Cities have been disturbing all the big clubs in the league, so we are preparing well to face them. Everyone is focused on this match.” He said.