Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara hopeful of improvement despite dominant victory over RTU

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Outtara has expressed satisfaction with the team's recent 3-0 victory against Real Tamale United (RTU) in the Ghana Premier League but is looking for further improvement in future matches.

The Phobians secured a convincing win at the Accra Sports Stadium, and coach Ouattara credited the players for their disciplined performance, noting their adherence to his instructions on the field.

Despite the positive outcome, he revealed that the players had only executed one out of five specific instructions he provided, indicating there is room for growth and understanding of tactical nuances.

"We played against RTU, it is a wonderful team, but the boys of Hearts of Oak did well, that is one of the five things I ask them to do. First to get the ball and play well," Ouattara remarked, emphasising the importance of players understanding and implementing tactical instructions.

Acknowledging the challenges of maintaining tactical discipline, the coach expressed optimism about the team's potential for improvement in the future. "It is not easy; I think for the future, they can do better than that. For this game, I am satisfied. I am happy for them because that is the thing I tell them to do, and they do it well," he added.

With this win, Hearts of Oak has climbed to the ninth position in the league standings. Coach Ouattara and his team are eager to build on this success as they prepare for their upcoming game against Nsoatreman, aiming to continue their ascent in the Ghana Premier League.