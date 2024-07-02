Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara opposes major squad overhaul after disappointing season

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara does not favour making wholesale changes to the squad despite a disappointing campaign.

Ouattara's team faced a relegation scare, narrowly escaping on the final day of the Ghana Premier League season with a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Bechem United to stay in the top flight.

The Phobians struggled from the start of the season, and Ouattara's mid-season arrival did little to turn things around.

There have been suggestions that the disappointing season will lead to significant changes, with club management expected to sack several underperforming players and bring in new talent. However, Ouattara advocates a different approach.

"You are sacking 100 and bringing 200, what are the results?" Ouattara said in an interview with SportsObama TV. "Let us go slowly. When you go slowly, you have a 100% chance to achieve something. Sacking 11, 22, 100 players, we bring in 100 and we start again, you are wasting money."

Hearts of Oak have struggled in recent seasons, narrowly avoiding relegation last year as well. This contrasts sharply with the club's history of dominance both locally and internationally.

Hearts of Oak are the second most successful club in Ghana, with 21 league titles, and have also won the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.