Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara relieved after crucial win against Nations FC

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara expressed relief after his team secured a vital 2-0 victory over Nations FC, ending a poor run of form in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians were in a precarious position following a 2-0 defeat to archrivals Asante Kotoko, which left them just two points above the relegation zone. However, their performance on Friday night at the Accra Sports Stadium was a turning point.

Goals from Kassim Cisse and Hamza Issah in the 10th and 15th minutes respectively secured Hearts of Oak's 10th win of the 2023-2024 league season. With only two games remaining, the victory was crucial to avoid relegation.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ouattara highlighted the importance of the win. "Just win. We got the three points, that’s the important thing. Now we are thinking about the next match," he told StarTimes.

Ouattara acknowledged the challenges faced during the game, particularly in the second half. "You saw the second half, we had problems with injuries and Nations FC played well, but fortunately we got the two goals early and it’s good for us," he added.

The victory propels Hearts of Oak to 11th place on the league table with 41 points. Their next challenge is a clash with city rivals Great Olympics in the Matchday 33 fixture, set for next weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This win offers a much-needed boost for the Phobians as they aim to finish the season on a strong note and secure their place in the Ghana Premier League.