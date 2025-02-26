Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara reveals reason behind FA Cup exit

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has pinpointed the team's attacking inefficiency as the main reason for their shocking MTN FA Cup exit.

The Phobian Club dominated possession but failed to capitalize on clear-cut chances, ultimately losing 4-3 in a penalty shootout to lower-tier side Golden Kicks.

Ouattara expressed his disappointment in the team's attacking struggles, stating, "We squandered many chances. Our attacking machinery was weak."

The Ivorian manager's assessment highlights the team's inability to convert scoring opportunities into goals.

With their FA Cup hopes dashed, Hearts of Oak will now shift their focus to the Ghana Premier League, which resumes on March 7.

The Phobian Club currently sits 4th on the league log with 33 points after 19 games.