Hearts of Oak Coach Aboubakar Ouattara targets win on final GPL day against Samartex

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, is determined to guide his team to victory against FC Samartex on the final day of the Ghana Premier League season.

After a hard-fought 2-0 win over Legon Cities, Ouattara's team is looking to end the season on a high note.

Despite facing challenges, the coach believes his team can finish in the top four.

"We have another match next Sunday against Samartex. It will be one of the toughest matches," Ouattara said.

"We will need the points to assess and project ourselves into the next season."

The match between Hearts of Oak and FC Samartex will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, June 8. Ouattara's team is focused on securing a win.