Aboubakar Ouattara: Hearts of Oak coach unhappy despite narrow relegation escape

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's overall performance this season after narrowly avoiding relegation.

The Phobians secured a tense 3-2 victory against Bechem United, finishing just above the drop zone.

Despite the win, Ouattara admitted that the club's campaign was far from satisfactory.

"To be frank, I'm not happy because our position wasn't good and it isn’t the right position for Hearts of Oak," he stated after Sunday’s match.

"When the second round started, after three or four games, we were just seven points behind the first-place team but today we were struggling to survive. It's very bad for us."

In the crucial match, Hearts of Oak fell behind in the 29th minute when Emmanuel Owusu scored for Bechem United. The Phobians quickly responded, equalising three minutes later through Kofi Agbesimah. However, their troubles resumed after the break as Bismark Edjeodji restored Bechem United’s lead.

Hearts of Oak showed resilience, with Kevin Osei Assibey and Yaw Baafi scoring within four minutes to secure the win. This victory lifted them to 14th place, ensuring their survival despite earlier fears.

This marks the second consecutive season in which Hearts of Oak needed a positive result on the final day to avoid relegation, leading to growing concerns among fans about the club's future if significant changes aren't made.