Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara vows to sign only 'exceptional' players

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has emphatically stated his decision to only sign new players who can significantly enhance the current squad's quality.

Responding to local media reports suggesting the potential offloading of around 12 players at the end of the season, Ouattara emphasised his dedication to improving the team's performance.

The Accra-based club has faced challenges this season, currently sitting in 11th place on the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League table, with 38 points from 29 games.

"I want to be absolutely clear: if I am signing a player for Hearts of Oak, they must be of exceptional quality. If a player's abilities are on par with those of Ampadu, that's acceptable, but if they're not, I see no reason to sign them. After all, I already have a player of that caliber," Ouattara stated.

He further added, "If a player's skills are equivalent to Ampadu's, I question the need to sign them. I am not interested in signing players who are below the level of my current squad. If I'm looking for academy players, I would turn to Auroras players."

Ouattara's comments highlight his commitment to raising the standard of the Hearts of Oak team through strategic player signings, ensuring that only top-tier talent is brought in to bolster the squad.

Meanwhile, the Phobians are preparing for their next Ghana Premier League fixture against fourth-placed Aduana FC on Sunday, May 19, 2024.