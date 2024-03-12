Hearts of Oak coach accepts draw against Bofoakwa Tano: ‘It's part of football’

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has expressed satisfaction with his team's performance despite drawing 1-1 against Bofoakwa Tano in the Ghana Premier League week 20 match. The game was played at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Ouattara stated that although his team played well, they struggled to convert their chances into goals.

"It’s part of the game. Sometimes you can get a draw or lose. It’s coming, but this one no problem."

"For me, the boys did well, but we didn’t score. It’s important when you are playing the game, you need the goals, but we didn’t get the goals. I accept the draw," he said.

Salifu Ibrahim scored the opening goal for Hearts of Oak after 24 minutes, giving them the lead going into halftime.

However, Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng levelled the score for Bofoakwa Tano nine minutes into the second half, resulting in a 1-1 stalemate.

Despite the draw, Ouattara remains optimistic about his team's chances in their upcoming match against Dreams FC.