Hearts of Oak Coach acknowledges challenges in 1-1 draw against Bofoakwa Tano

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has conceded that his team faced difficulties in their Ghana Premier League match against Bofoakwa Tano, which ended in a 1-1 draw during match week 20.

The result halted Hearts of Oak's two-game winning streak under the new Ivorian head coach.

Speaking post-match, Ouattara acknowledged the challenges, stating, "One or two things did not go well, but it’s part of the game. There were some faults with the way we started, but we tried to do things well. It’s the human being; you can make some mistakes."

The game saw Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng equalize for Bofoakwa Tano, cancelling out Salifu Ibrahim’s opening goal, leading to a 1-1 stalemate at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Despite the draw, Hearts of Oak remains in the 8th position on the league table. Bofoakwa Tano, fighting against relegation, still sits second from the bottom.

Hearts of Oak will hope to bounce back in their next game against Dreams FC