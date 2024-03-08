Hearts of Oak Coach calls for patience from fans despite promising performances

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara is calling for patience from the club's fans as he strives to steer the team in a positive direction.

Taking charge ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League's second round, Ouattara has made an impressive impact, securing two consecutive victories and propelling Hearts of Oak from 11th to seventh place on the league table.

The Ivorian coach emphasised the need for supporters to exercise patience as he works towards building a formidable team capable of competing at the highest level.

Ouattara acknowledged that while victories are welcomed, setbacks are a part of the game, urging fans to remain supportive during the transitional phase.

"If we win, it's fine, if we lose, it's normal, but I will urge the fans to be patient with the team," expressed Ouattara.

Hearts of Oak are gearing up for their upcoming matchday 20 clash against Bofoakwa Tano.

The Ghanaian giants, buoyed by their coach's positive impact, are eager to maintain their perfect start to the second half of the domestic top-flight campaign.