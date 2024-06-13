Hearts of Oak coach confident of escaping relegation ahead of final match

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has expressed confidence that his team will avoid relegation at the end of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

Hearts of Oak are preparing to face Bechem United in their crucial final match of the season.

With one game remaining, the Phobians are precariously placed 15th on the league table with 42 points, just one point above the relegation zone. The relegation battle is intense, with Real Tamale United and Bofoakwa Tano already confirmed to drop to the lower division.

However, four clubs, including Great Olympics, Hearts of Oak, Karela United, and Heart of Lions, are still at risk of relegation. All these clubs must secure victories in their final games to ensure their safety.

Speaking ahead of the decisive match, Coach Aboubakar Ouattara emphasised his team's determination to secure the necessary result. "We are going to fight to get the victory to qualify," Ouattara said following Hearts of Oak's goalless draw with Great Olympics.

The final weekend of the league will see Hearts of Oak playing away against Bechem United on Sunday, June 16. As the season reaches its climax, fans will be eagerly watching to see if the Phobians can avoid the drop and maintain their status in the Ghana Premier League.