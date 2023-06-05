Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo acknowledges fans' fury following defeat to RTU

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has conceded that the team's fans have every right to be furious after the Phobians suffered a defeat against RTU, a result that puts them in a precarious position heading into the final round of matches with the risk of relegation looming.

Despite taking an early lead, Hearts of Oak squandered their advantage and ultimately succumbed to a 2-1 loss at home on Sunday. Now, their fate hinges on avoiding defeat in their final game against Berekum Chelsea in order to secure their position in the top flight for the next season.

"They are right to be furious and say whatever they want, but they shouldn't forget that this is a depleted side I inherited, so they should be mindful of their choice of words," Ocloo expressed.

He acknowledged that while the team's struggles cannot be used as an excuse, it is important to recognize the reality of the situation. Ocloo appealed to the fans for increased support, emphasizing that their backing is crucial in the team's journey towards resurgence.

"These are challenging times, and we can only plead with them to support us more because that is the only thing that can help us make a comeback," he conveyed to StarTimes.

Hearts of Oak, who were crowned champions in 2021, will conclude the season without a trophy following their early exit from the MTN FA Cup.