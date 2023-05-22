Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo gives up on title race after Medeama thrashing

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has admitted that the title race is over for his team after succumbing to a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Medeama in front of their home fans at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Medeama capitalised on the win to move to the top spot as Aduana Stars lost against Accra Lions on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak are still sixth with 45 points and will need Medeama to lose the rest of all their matches for the Phobians to stand a chance of getting closer to the title.

After the match, David Ocloo opened up on the team's ambition describing their title race as an impossible task as it stands.

“We gave them too much time and space on the ball and in football if you give your opponent time and space they will punish you,” he told StarTimes Ghana after the defeat.

“Yeah [the title race is over]. We will now play to achieve a respectable position,” he added.

With three matches more to go, the Phobians will face Legon Cities, Real Tamale United, and Berekum Chelsea