Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo laments missed opportunities in Legon Cities defeat

Hearts of Oak assistant coach David Ocloo has attributed missed opportunities as the main factor behind their loss to Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Ocloo's candid admission sheds light on the team's frustration and serves as a wake-up call to address their glaring shortcomings in front of the goal.

Despite putting up a valiant effort on the pitch, the inability to convert chances proved costly for Hearts of Oak, leaving Ocloo to rue what could have been a different outcome. Legon Cities emerged victorious with a 1-0 scoreline, as Kofi Kordzi scored against his former team in the 45th + 3 minutes.

In an interview with StarTimes after the game, Ocloo acknowledged Legon Cities' superior desire, stating, "The truth be told, Legon Cities wanted it more than us, especially in the first half. They ran more and controlled the game well. It is unfortunate that in situations like this, you need character, and we didn't show that today."

Ocloo emphasised the numerous chances Hearts of Oak created throughout the match but expressed disappointment at the failure to convert them.

He explained, "We created a lot of chances, but it continues because we always miss glaring chances. In training, we see them finishing even difficult chances, but in the game, those opportunities go begging."

With two matches remaining, Ocloo highlighted the team's determination to bounce back and turn their fortunes around. He expressed the intention to work harder in training and push for improvement in the upcoming games.

Hearts of Oak will play Tamale City at home this weekend before travelling to face Berekum Chelsea for their last game.