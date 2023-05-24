Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo refuses to blame goalkeeper for heavy defeat to Medeama

Hearts of Oak tactician David Ocloo has chosen not to point fingers at goalkeeper Richmond Ayi for his team's crushing defeat against Medeama in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Medeama emerged victorious with a resounding 5-1 triumph over the Premier League giants at the Accra Sports Stadium, propelling themselves to the top of the league standings ahead of Aduana.

WATCH: How did Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi concede such a goal?🤔 FT: Hearts of Oak 1-5 Medeama SC 🎥 Cedit: StarTimes #HappySports #betPawaGPL pic.twitter.com/LhObt66YEW — Happy 98.9 FM (@HAPPY989FM) May 21, 2023

The Tarkwa-based club took the lead through Derrick Fordjour in the 17th minute, but Hearts of Oak equalised with a Salifu Ibrahim penalty in the 31st minute.

However, Medeama quickly regained control, scoring two additional goals through Vincent Atinga and Jonathan Sowah to head into halftime with a commanding 3-1 advantage.

In the second half, Jonathan Sowah and Kwesi Donsu struck again, sealing a comfortable 5-1 victory for Medeama.

Despite the goalkeeper's performance, coach Ocloo defended Ayi, saying, "Ayi dived to catch the ball, but unfortunately, the ball bounced after it hit the ground and took a different direction. So I can't blame him. If we had good pitches like Wembley, then we can boldly blame the goalkeeper for such a terrible mistake. No one should blame the goalkeeper for any of the goals."

Following the defeat, Hearts of Oak now find themselves in seventh place on the league table with three matches remaining in the season. They will face Legon Cities in their next fixture.