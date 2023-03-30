Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo satisfied with performance of players after win against Accra Lions

Hearts of Oak interim coach David Ocloo is satisfied with the performance of his players following the team’s victory against Accra Lions on Wednesday.

Linda Mtange scored the only goal of the game as Hearts of Oak edge past Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League match week 24.

The Phobians needed to react after losing heavily to Karela United 3-0 on match day 23 in Ayinese.

“I am very very satisfied. You could see they fought gallantly and I am so much proud of them and I will encourage them to keep it up, to keep it going this way,” David Ocloo told StarTimes after the victory.

Hearts go fourth on the League table with 38 points after this win.

The Phobians are currently four points behind League leaders Aduana Stars,

Hearts of Oak will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC in their next Ghana Premier League game.