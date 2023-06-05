Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo urges fans to be mindful of words amid team's struggles

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has issued a caution to the club's fans, urging them to be mindful of their words despite the team's underwhelming performance this season.

The admonition comes in the wake of their recent 2-1 defeat at home against RTU, which puts the former champions at risk of relegation on the final day of the season. The Phobians have endured a disappointing campaign, and their fans have not held back in expressing their frustration.

"They are right to be furious and say whatever they want, but they shouldn't forget that this is a depleted side I inherited, so they should consider their choice of words," Coach Ocloo stated.

When asked if the team's struggles were an excuse for their poor record of losing six out of seven games, he responded, "It's not an excuse, but you know the reality. These are challenging times, and all we can do is appeal to them to support us more, as that is the only way we can bounce back," he conveyed to StarTimes.

In their final game, Hearts of Oak will face Berekum Chelsea, and with a top-four finish out of reach, their primary objective will be to secure at least a point to avoid relegation.