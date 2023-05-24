Hearts of Oak coach defends under-fire goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has come to the defence of under-fire Richmond Ayi after the goalkeeper's poor performance in the 5-1 defeat to Medeama.

Ayi has been heavily criticised for the goals, especially the first one, he conceded, but he has the support of his manager who believes the goalkeeper couldn't be blamed for the heavy defeat.

"Ayi dived to catch the ball, but unfortunately, the ball bounced after it hit the ground and took a different direction. So I can't blame him. If we had good pitches like Wembley, then we can boldly blame the goalkeeper for such a terrible mistake. No one should blame the goalkeeper for any of the goals."

WATCH: How did Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richmond Ayi concede such a goal?🤔 FT: Hearts of Oak 1-5 Medeama SC 🎥 Cedit: StarTimes #HappySports #betPawaGPL pic.twitter.com/LhObt66YEW — Happy 98.9 FM (@HAPPY989FM) May 21, 2023

Following the defeat, Hearts of Oak now sit in seventh place on the league table with three matches remaining in the season. Their next fixture will be against Legon Cities.