Hearts of Oak coach Didi Dramani impressed with facilities at club; praises board chairman Togbe Afede XIV

The new head coach of Hearts of Oak, Didi Dramani, has indicated that he has been impressed with the facilities available at the club.

The experienced tactician took over as head coach of the Phobians last month and is now preparing the team for the 2025 President’s Cup, which will be his first assignment.

Speaking to Sporty FM on Thursday, July 3, Coach Didi Dramani described the facilities at Hearts of Oak as just amazing and heaped praise on club board chairman Togbe Afede XIV for investing.

“Hearts of Oak’s facilities are amazing and credit to the board chairman [Togbe Afede XIV] and his following. They have one of the best astroturfs in Ghana,” Coach Didi Dramani said.

Hearts of Oak, under Togbe Afede XIV, in the last decade, have invested heavily in infrastructure development.

The club’s Pobiman Sports Complex currently boasts some of the best training facilities in the country.

Coach Dramani will be expected to take advantage of the facilities to build a formidable side that can compete and win trophies in the coming seasons.