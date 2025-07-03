Hearts of Oak coach Didi Dramani opens up on plans for current squad

The new head coach of Hearts of Oak, Didi Dramani, has opened up about his plans for players in the current squad.

Speaking to Sporty FM on Thursday, July 3, Coach Dramani disclosed that he is assessing the players to decide which department of the squad will need reinforcement.

In the interview, the coach noted that there are some players who will need to go out on loan to play regularly to help their development.

“Every top club will have areas to look at to improve. It’s early days, although we are making the right decisions. It’s important to look at the current squad and appreciate what the current squad is all about and then make sense out of the current squad and then make the improvement journey of the current squad and know that some can help in the shorter term and some can help in the short to medium term and some can be retained because of the long-term projections. There will be some areas that need immediate attention,” Coach Didi Dramani said.

After appointing Didi Dramani as head coach, Hearts of Oak had plans to recruit top talent to augment the squad for the team.

However, with a transfer ban imposed on the club, the coach will need to work with the available players until the current situation changes.

The new coach will play his first match with Hearts of Oak on Sunday, July 6, against Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President’s Cup.