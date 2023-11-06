Hearts of Oak coach hails young talent Hamza Issah's promising football career

Young Hearts of Oak sensation, Hamza Issah, has earned high praise from his coach, Martin Koopman, who believes the player is on the path to a promising career in football.

This comes after Issah showcased his skill in recent matches by scoring in three consecutive games for the Phobians.

The 21-year-old forward made his mark with a debut goal in a draw against Bofoakwa Tano, followed by an impressive brace in the 3-1 victory over defending champions Medeama.

His fourth strike came last Saturday when he headed home from close range, helping Hearts of Oak secure another draw, this time against Karela United in Tamale.

Coach Koopman expressed his admiration for Issah, stating, "He scored again, Hamza is on the way to making a nice career as a footballer. A lot of things will come in his career, so let's see what happens."

With his coach's high praise, Hamza Issah will undoubtedly aim to maintain his impressive form and continue to play a pivotal role for the club.