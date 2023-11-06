Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman acknowledges slow start in 1-1 draw with Karela United

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has admitted that his team started slowly in their game against Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in their matchday nine encounter.

Emmanuel Boakye Owusu opened the scoring for Karela United in the 10th minute. Hamza Issah found the back of the net in the 40th minute, securing a vital goal to prevent his team from facing defeat as the game ended 1-1.

Coach Martin Koopman of Hearts of Oak openly acknowledged that his team's start in the game fell short of his expectations, identifying areas that required improvement.

"It was a challenging match for both teams, and we didn't begin strongly, finding ourselves 1-0 down. However, I believe that in the second half, we improved and displayed a greater fighting spirit," he remarked following the game.

Koopman emphasised the importance of not only playing attractive football but also possessing a determined fighting spirit, stating, "You can play attractive football, but you must also exhibit that fighting spirit. The second half showed improvement, resulting in a 1-1 draw."