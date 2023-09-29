Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman admits facing selection headache

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has revealed that he is grappling with a selection dilemma caused by the varying fitness levels of his players.

The Phobians began their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign on a shaky note, suffering a defeat against RTU. They managed to secure their first victory of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, as they prepare for their upcoming matchday three fixture, where they will face Bofoakwa Tano at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday, September 30, Koopman expressed the challenge of forming his starting lineup.

“I always look for balance in the team because a lot of players are at the same level and sometimes it is not easy for the coach.

“We have a young squad and when I said five players were on the same level and sometimes I choose for another balance.

“If I want more attacking, then I use another midfield maybe also another winger.

“So all together we are one family so I have to choose and that is the way to make success," he added.

Hearts of Oak's win against Nsoatreman was the end to an unwanted record against Maxwell Konadu who had not lost a game against Heart of Oak in the last 13 years.

The Phobians are therefore hoping to build on that result to end Bofiakwa Tano's long-standing unbeaten home record.