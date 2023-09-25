Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman cautions against overconfidence despite pre-season success

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has cautioned against assuming that their impressive pre-season form will automatically lead to immediate success in the premier league.

Koopman's remarks came after his team secured their first victory of the season, defeating Nsoatreman 1-0, with Congolese forward Kashala Ramos Wanet scoring a crucial goal in the fourth minute. This victory helped them bounce back after a disappointing opening day loss to Real Tamale United.

Koopman's team had an outstanding pre-season, going undefeated in nine games. During this period, they showcased their attacking prowess by recording 35 goals while conceding just five.

"The pre-season was good, but it is not a guarantee for a successful league campaign, so I think all together we deserved the three points [against Nsoatreman]," Martin Koopman emphasised in an interview with StarTimes.

Despite their pre-season success, Koopman is aware of the challenges that lie ahead in the league and the need for continued hard work and dedication.

The Phobians are gearing up for their next match, which will see them travel to Sunyani to face Bofoakwa Tano this weekend. Their performance in this upcoming fixture will be another test of their capabilities as they strive for success in the premier league.