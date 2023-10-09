Hearts of Oak Coach Martin Koopman criticises striker Ramos Kashala's performance against Dreams FC

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has voiced his concerns regarding the performance of striker Ramos Kashala and the team's shortage of effective strikers.

Kashala's solitary goal came during matchday two against Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium, securing a crucial victory for the Phobians. However, in the subsequent matchday four game against Dreams FC, Kashala was substituted.

Coach Koopman, speaking after the game, emphasised the team's need for quality strikers and justified his decision to bring off Ramos Kashala.

"We did a very good job, but I tell you we have no striker, and Issah has left for abroad, and we have no striker, and I tell them every time. We missed a striker," lamented Koopman.

"Do you think Kashala was good? No. He was not performing well. The next player going in is Hamza Issah, a young player with significant talent and determination. Hamza Issah is the next option, and that is the reason," he added.

Following the draw against Dreams FC, Hearts of Oak currently occupy the 15th position in the league standings. Martin Koopman and his team are set to face Accra Lions in their upcoming matchday five fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 15.