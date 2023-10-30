Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman delighted with key players' return from injury

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman is celebrating the resurgence of key players from injury which has significantly bolstered the depth of his squad.

The return of players like Nurudeen Abdul Aziz has injected new energy into the team, leading to thoughtful considerations regarding player selection and tactical strategies.

As the league gains momentum, Koopman's decisions regarding the starting lineup are expected to play a pivotal role in the team's efforts to turn their season around following a slow start.

In their recent match on match week seven at Duns Park, the Phobians secured a 1-1 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Speaking after the match, Koopman acknowledged the significance of managing a squad with an abundance of options.

"I don't have just a headache; I have a headache because we now have six points, but I know the quality of the players, and Nurudeen wasn't 100 percent fit. The combination with this, we did it in pre-season, and I like it very much," he stated.

"With many players returning from injury, I have a lot to choose from," he added.