GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman delighted with key players' return from injury

Published on: 30 October 2023
Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman delighted with key players' return from injury

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman is celebrating the resurgence of key players from injury which has significantly bolstered the depth of his squad.

The return of players like Nurudeen Abdul Aziz has injected new energy into the team, leading to thoughtful considerations regarding player selection and tactical strategies.

As the league gains momentum, Koopman's decisions regarding the starting lineup are expected to play a pivotal role in the team's efforts to turn their season around following a slow start.

In their recent match on match week seven at Duns Park, the Phobians secured a 1-1 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Speaking after the match, Koopman acknowledged the significance of managing a squad with an abundance of options.

"I don't have just a headache; I have a headache because we now have six points, but I know the quality of the players, and Nurudeen wasn't 100 percent fit. The combination with this, we did it in pre-season, and I like it very much," he stated.

"With many players returning from injury, I have a lot to choose from," he added.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more