Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman disappointed with opening match defeat

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman expressed his disappointment with the outcome of their first game of the season against Real Tamale United (RTU).

Hearts of Oak, who had a brilliant pre-season scoring over 30 goals, suffered a surprising defeat to RTU on Friday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium with Owusu Afriyie scoring a late winner for the home side.

In his post-match comments, the Dutch coach acknowledged their need to be more aggressive in matches and not solely focus on playing attractive football.

Koopman remarked, "If you lose, you are always disappointed but I think it was a very nice game." He added, "It was a fighting game, and of course, we like to play football, but if you cannot play football, you must fight also."

Hearts of Oak will be looking to bounce back in their upcoming matchday two fixture as they host Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium next week. The disappointing start to the season has likely fueled their determination to show their fighting spirit alongside their footballing skills.