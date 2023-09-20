Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman emphasises competition for playing time

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has emphasised that playing time is not a gift but something that all players must earn through competition.

The Dutchman is determined to instil discipline and transform the Phobians into a well-rounded and formidable side in all competitions this season.

After their opening-day defeat in the Ghana Premier League against Real Tamale United, Hearts of Oak is gearing up for their next match against Nsoatreman FC, with hopes of bouncing back and securing victory at home.

Koopman highlighted the competitive nature of the squad, stating, "Look, I have 30 players and the 30 players are all in the family; all the same. So, we have a lot of players who have the same qualities. So, players are disappointed and that’s good. You must be disappointed if you are not playing."

He stressed the importance of players striving to earn their place in the team, saying, "So, they must fight back in the week to come into the team. And everybody must fight for his place in the team."

Koopman's commitment to fostering a culture of competition within the squad reflects his determination to elevate Hearts of Oak's performance and make them a force to be reckoned with.