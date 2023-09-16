Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman left disappointed after tasting first defeat

Hearts of Oak tactician, Martin Koopman says he is disheartened after recording his first defeat in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians were handed their first defeat in the 2023/24 season opener by RTU on Friday at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Despite having a successful pre-season campaign, Hearts were stunned by a young, energetic and resilient RTU side who dominated the first half of the match and could have been two goals up if they had been clinical.

The Pride of The North got the breakthrough to secure all three points after striker, Owusu Afriyie headed home in stoppage time.

Koopman told StarTimes at full time: “If you lose, always you are disappointed but I think for the public it was a very nice game to see.

"...Nice for them (RTU) but not nice for us."

Hearts of Oak return to the capital to host Nsoatreman for their next game.

