Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman optimistic as team begins to gel

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman, expressed his satisfaction with the progress of his young team, as they secured their first win of the season against Nsoatreman FC.

Koopman's comments came after his side's recent 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman, following a disappointing opening match defeat against RTU.

The Phobians clinched a 1-0 win in Accra, courtesy of a fourth-minute strike by Congolese forward Kashala Ramos Wanet. This victory marked a turnaround for Hearts of Oak, who were eager to bounce back from their previous loss in Tamale.

Koopman praised the youthful composition of his squad, highlighting their growing chemistry on the field. He emphasized his happiness with the win, especially given the team's initial disappointment after the Tamale defeat.

"It's a young team, and they are gelling well. I am happy we won today after an unfortunate start in the first match. Because the players were down after the match in Tamale, we needed to up our game and respond quickly," remarked the experienced tactician.

With the first win of the season under their belt, Koopman's team now looks ahead to their next fixture against newly promoted Bofoakwa Tano in Sunyani, where they aim to build on their recent success.