Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman pleased with performance of his players in Gold Stars draw

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Martin Koopman says he is happy with the performance of his team in their 1-1 draw with Bibiani Gold Stars on Saturday, October 28 2023.

The Phobians salvaged a point at Dun’s Park with a last gasp equalizer through Hamza Issah. The Miners took the lead in the 87th minute through Appiah McCarthy but Issah headed home the leveler 4 minutes later.

Koopman told StarTimes at full time: “The performance was fantastic. So, I’m very happy about that. Now we are a long period in training session. We show everything, what we need in the game and today you see the players are motivated, sharp in everything in one against one we come into the box. Only we want to win but a 1-1 here is okay."

Hearts of Oak are 15th on the league standings with 6 points and they have a game in hand against Heart of Lions. Their next match is at home to defending champions, Medeama.

By Suleman Asante

