Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman praises team's performance following Medeama win

Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman, expressed his satisfaction with his players' execution of practised training ideas during their recent Ghana Premier League victory over Medeama.

The Phobians exhibited a remarkable first-half performance that led to a 3-1 victory, potentially setting their season back on track.

In previous games, Hearts of Oak had struggled to make an impact, managing only one win and a single goal in six games. However, Issah Hamza's brilliant performance, which included a brace and an own goal from Medeama's goalkeeper, secured the win and provided Koopman with some relief amid mounting pressure due to poor results.

Koopman stated after the game, "I was still looking for that, but we had been working on it for three weeks in our training sessions, and everything went smoothly because all my players can play football. Now, all we need is a fighting spirit in the game. With a fighting spirit, this team can secure many points, so hopefully, we can continue in this vein."

The Phobians are set to face Karela United in their next league match this weekend.