Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman remains confident despite opening day defeat

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman remains optimistic about his team's prospects for the season despite suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Tamale United (RTU) in their opening match of the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking after the game at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, Koopman acknowledged the disappointment of the loss but expressed his belief in the team's potential. "I think the overall [performance] was okay for me, so let us go for the next game, and we must make steps forward. We must work very hard as a young team, but I have confidence," he stated.

Koopman pointed out that the second-half performance was more promising, and he felt that a draw would have been a fair result for the team. He emphasized the need to continue improving and working as a unit.

While RTU secured victory with Owusu Afriyie's 92nd-minute header, Hearts of Oak, who had an impressive pre-season scoring record, will be eager to find their scoring form in the next game. Their next challenge is against Nsoatreman at home, where they will aim to bounce back from the opening day setback.

Despite the disappointing start, Hearts of Oak fans will be hopeful that their team can build on the promising signs shown by coach Koopman's young squad.