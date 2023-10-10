Hearts of Oak Coach Martin Koopman remains Unfazed by slow start in 2023-24 season

Hearts of Oak head coach Martin Koopman has expressed his lack of concern regarding the club's sluggish start to the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.

After four league games, Hearts of Oak has amassed four points and currently occupies the 15th position in the league standings, which comprises 18 teams. In their most recent outing, they played to a goalless draw against Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

During a post-game interview, the Dutch coach conveyed his confidence in the team's performance while acknowledging missed scoring opportunities.

He emphasized that he is not worried about the team's early-season run, pointing out the youthfulness of the squad and the challenges faced during the preseason.

Koopman stated, "I am very proud of my team. No, I am not worried. I am not worried. This is football, and if you see the young team we have and what happened in preseason, we did a very good job…we missed a striker."

The team's solitary victory this season came in a 1-0 triumph over Nsoatreman.

Despite losses to Real Tamale United and Bofoakwa Tano, both ending with 0-1 scorelines, Koopman remains positive about Hearts of Oak's prospects.

Last season, the club finished in 12th place, and there is mounting pressure for an improved performance in the current campaign.