Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman seeks striker after narrow win

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman expressed his concerns about his team's missed opportunities in their recent match against Nsoatreman and called for the acquisition of a new striker.

Koopman made these remarks during a post-game press conference following Hearts of Oak's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman, who played with ten men, at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Despite securing their first win of the season, Koopman lamented the profligacy of his team in front of goal and emphasised the need to bolster their attacking options. He particularly mentioned the departure of Issah Kuka, who recently sealed a loan move to North Macedonia's Shkupi SH, leaving a void in the striking department.

Koopman expressed his eagerness to address the issue promptly, stating, "I need a striker back so hopefully this week, let’s hope. I am happy but still a lot of work to do."

Hearts of Oak currently have one win and one loss in the early stages of the new season, having previously suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Tamale United.