Hearts of Oak coach Ouattara identifies goal-scoring woes in Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara highlights the pressing issue of goal-scoring in the Ghana Premier League, expressing concerns shared by many coaches.

Ouattara, who took charge ahead of the second round, observes a struggle among attackers to find the back of the net, a challenge faced by every coach in the league.

Berekum Chelsea midfielder Stephen Amankonah and Hearts of Oak forward Hamza Issah currently lead the scoring charts with 12 goals each after 29 matchdays.

Despite this, Ouattara notes that goal-scoring remains a significant challenge for most teams.

Reflecting on the league's statistics, Ouattara remarks, "Goal-scoring is one common problem facing all coaches in the Ghana Premier League. It depends on so many things. If the environment of the team is calm, it goes a long way to help the team."

The statistics further highlight the struggle, with league leaders Samartex being the highest-scoring club with 37 goals.

In comparison, Hearts of Oak have managed 30 goals in 29 games, a statistic that leaves Ouattara dissatisfied with his team's offensive output.